Man who called 911 for help then fired on deputies sentenced

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who called 911 and then fired on deputies who responded to his home is going to prison for the next 15 years.
Mark Davis was sentenced last week on charges of two counts of attempted manslaughter by act with a firearm and shooting a missile within or in a building.
Prosecutors say in February 2017, Davis called 911, said "shots fired," then hung up before giving any more info. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office responded to his home and as deputies arrived, Davis fired around 25 shots at them from his bedroom window, nearly hitting four deputies.
During his trial, Davis claimed he thought he was shooting at burglars. However, prosecutors say there was no evidence at the scene or through Davis’ own surveillance video to support that.
A jury found him guilty in May 2019.
