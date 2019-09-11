Man convicted of trying to kill woman with automatic rifle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is going to prison for the rest of his life after being convicted of trying to kill a woman by shooting her three times with an automatic rifle.
Andre Romilus was convicted on September 6 of attempted murder with a firearm and armed kidnapping following a three day jury trial.
Prosecutors say at 5:30am on August 9, 2018, Andre Romilus kidnapped a woman at gunpoint, forcing her into a vehicle and driving her to a wooded area in Bradenton known as the "Dead End." There, he forced her out of the car and to take off her shirt, then shot her three time with an automatic rifle.
The victim was hit in the neck, abdomen and leg. People nearby heard the shots and saw her bleeding in the bushes and called for help. She survived the attack.
Prosecutors say Romilus fled and attempted to get rid of the evidence, but was eventually arrested and charged.
As a prison releasee reoffender, he was sentenced last week to life in prison.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.