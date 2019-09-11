Little league field named after Lakewood Ranch teen killed in car wreck

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a tragic scene nearly a year ago. 15-year-old Matthew Powers and 17-year-old Chase Coyner dying in a horrific crash. A pickup truck colliding with them while they were turning onto Pope Road from State Road 64 in Lakewood Ranch. Today, the Powers family present when the Manatee County Commission passed a resolution naming Little League Field 1 at Lakewood Ranch Park the Matthew Ryan Powers Memorial Field.
“So grateful to the league to the county and everybody involved for helping push this through, make this happen for Matthew, help give him a legacy that he wasn’t able to give for himself,” said Dan Powers, Matthew’s dad.
The Powers family says Matthew really loved baseball and loved playing in this league. They tell us it was the one thing that remained constant for him, even with all the moving around they did, being a military family.
“We can bring our kids here one day, as it’s his field named after him so we can just tell stories about my brother,” said Robert Powers, Matthew’s brother.
“Everyone has been working so hard for this to happen, it’s really nice that everyone is making this happen,” said Katie Powers, Matthew’s sister.
The Lakewood Ranch Little League Board were the ones pushing hard to make this happen. They’ve pledged $5000 for the signs which will be placed at different parts of the field.
“It’s just been an amazing thing, we’re just tickled pink about the ability to be able to do this,” said Doug Kovatch, President of the Lakewood Ranch Little League.
The dedication of the Matthew Ryan Powers Memorial Field will take place on Saturday, February 22nd, which is opening day.
