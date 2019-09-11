First Alert Weather: Wet Suncoast weekend

Over the weekend our rain chances will spike. There is an area of disturbed weather that the Hurricane Center is watching. It is located east of the Bahamas and is forecast to drift east and has a 50% chance for development as it drifts into the Gulf waters on Friday into the weekend. Should the system develop into a depression or tropical storm it will move away from the Suncoast. The question that remains is how close to the Suncoast the development will occur if it does occur. Regardless of development it will bring rain to Florida this weekend.