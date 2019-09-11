Area of concern over SE Bahamas has good chance of developing this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air will continue to hang around through Wednesday with little chance for showers in the afternoon and early evening. Look for mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the mid 90′s inland and low 90′s near the coast. The heat index will be near 100-105 degrees and only a 20% chance for some cooling showers in the afternoon.
The tropical disturbance, known as invest 95 L, will be moving through the Central Bahamas on Wednesday and Thursday as it heads west toward Florida. Although the chances for this to develop into a tropical depression or storm is small during the next couple of days that is not the case over the weekend.
The chance for becoming the next named storm has jumped up to 40% as it moves through the Florida straits. From there it is expected to move into the Gulf where conditions will become conducive for development.
One thing for certain is that will be bringing tropical moisture our way beginning on Friday and sticking around through Sunday. This means we will see more clouds than sun this weekend and a real good chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.
This kind of tropical atmosphere could bring some torrential downpours and may cause some flooding concerns with the ground still saturated from last months rain.
It doesn’t look like it would be a big wind storm at this time, however during this time of year anything can happen. With a high pressure ridge located off the SE U.S. the winds around it should move it away from W. FL fairly fast. In fact most of the reliable models take it toward the lower MS Valley or perhaps the Panhandle of Florida.
