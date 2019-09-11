AMBER Alert: Missing 11-month-old girl may be in Manatee or Orange county area

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 11-month-old girl from Marion County and it’s possible she may be in the Manatee or Orange county area.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Jhene Clark is missing and may have been abducted by 30-year-old Deangelo Clark. She was last seen on the 2000 block of Northeast 78th Lane in Ocala, Fla.
Clark is described as black with brown eyes and black hair, 5′4″ tall and has an unknown weight. He may be driving a 2008 black Mazda CX7 with a North Dakota license plate of 328APC.
If you see them, law enforcement says you should NOT approach them and instead immediately call 911.
