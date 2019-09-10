USF Sarasota-Manatee preparing for 9/11 ceremony

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Students, faculty and volunteers with the University of Florida Sarasota - Manatee was at work Tuesday morning to prepare for an upcoming 9/11 remembrance ceremony.
2,977 flags were placed on the campus's courtyard. A flag to represent every life lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks.
"We just want to make sure we're remembering the lives that were lost during that time as well as those who were serving. Whether they are just civilians, or working in the military, fire department, the police departments, we really want to recognize them," said Student Body Vice-President Kayla Collins.
This will be the second year the school has had a remembrance ceremony. Veterans Services Administrator Carlos Moreira said without a ceremony, something seemed to be missing.
"It's important to remember them because the events of 911 took place, it hit the whole nation. Not just military, first responders, not any specific groups, it hit the nation as a whole," said Moreira.
The ceremony will begin at 8:20 a.m on Wednesday with a flag raising at the flag pole. The ceremony will then move back to the school’s courtyard where police, military, and fire personnel will be involved in the ceremony. The public is welcome to attend. More information can be found here.
