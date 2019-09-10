Suncoast residents remembering Hurricane Irma 2 years later

But the Kings and many of their neighbors were fortunate that the Suncoast did not take a direct hit. Manatee County Emergency Management Chief Steve Litschauer reflects on the chaotic response leading up to the storm and the lessons learned in its aftermath. He says you may not have to go that far. "Evacuate tens of miles and not hundreds of miles. Find a friend or a family member that lives in an east county or a newer home,” explained Litschauer.