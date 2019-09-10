Steeple removed from First Baptist Church in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What goes up must come down, and that’s what happened in Downtown Sarasota on Monday.
The steeple and cross of the First Baptist Church in Sarasota was removed from atop the 60-year-old structure.
It was damaged two years ago due to Hurricane Irma.
So, the church is replacing it and expects to have the project complete by the end of the month.
Traffic was at a stand still Monday morning at Main Street as the giant fixture was brought down.
