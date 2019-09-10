Recipe: One Pan Oven-Baked Masala Chicken by The Indian Table | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One Pan Oven Baked Masala Chicken
Ingredients:
Skinless whole chicken, cut into pieces OR 2.5 Llbs of
bone in, skinless chicken legs / thighs
2 large onions, chopped finely
1 bulb of garlic, peeled and crushed
4 inch piece of fresh ginger, grated
3-4 finely chopped serrano chillies (or to taste)
1 carton Pomi brand chopped tomatoes
2 tbs canola oil or ghee
2 tsp turmeric
1 tsp cayenne powder
2 tbsp Garam Masala
2 tbsp salt
1 tbsp cumin seeds
1 cinnamon stick
3 cloves
2 pods white cardamom, crushed
2 pods black cardamom, crushed (optional)
Juice of half a lemon
Method:
Preheat oven to 400F.
Simply add all the ingredients apart from the chicken, into a large roasting tin. Stir thoroughly. Add chicken pieces, stir through until all pieces are coated in the masala mixture.
(Rest in refrigerator for 2-3 hours or overnight. This stage is optional, but the marination really helps the chicken absorb the delicious flavors).
Cover the chicken with aluminum foil and bake the masala chicken in the preheated oven for 1 hour. Remove the foil cover, stir and bake for a further 30-45 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
Garnish with cilantro and yogurt if desired, taste seasonings and serve!
(Masala: A wet or dry mix of Indian spices)
