New Ms. Monopoly game will celebrate women’s empowerment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new makeover of a classic board game celebrates women’s empowerment.
“Ms. Monopoly” is an upgrade of Hasbro’s Monopoly.
In this version, females players will make more money than their male challengers.
Women collect 240 Monopoly bucks every time they pass “go.” Men will still get the usual 200 bucks.
Another change is players don’t buy property, but rather invest in inventions that were created by women.
This new version comes on the heels of “Monopoly Socialism," a tongue-in-cheek edition.
"Ms. Monopoly is now available for pre-order.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.