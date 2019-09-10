Manatees stranded in Daytona Beach marina

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple of manatees got stuck at a marina in Daytona Beach.
Wildlife crews believe the female manatee and her calf came in on the high time from Hurricane Dorian and that’s what led to them getting stuck.
Crews say there isn’t an easy way to rescue them because of the slope.
They are considering cutting a door in the wall since the manatees are trying to get out of the enclosed area.
Rescuers are working with the city to come up with a safe option to get the manatees out.
