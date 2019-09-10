Florida Congressman voices opposition to Taliban peace talks on U.S. soil

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Republican Congressman from Florida is lashing out after it was revealed this weekend that the Trump Administration planned to have peace talks with Taliban leaders at Camp David.
Those plans have since been canceled after a recent bombing that killed 12 people, including an American soldier.
The White House Administration claiming a peace deal with the Taliban might finally bring the 18 year war in Afghanistan to an end, but the pushback to hosting the Taliban on American soil was just too strong.
“Well, I don’t ever want to see again as we head into the anniversary of 9/11, I do not ever want to see these terrorists step foot on United States soil. Period,” Rep. Michael Waltz said.
The Taliban responded by saying they’re leaving the door open to future talks.
