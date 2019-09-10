First Alert Weather: Today is the peak of the 2019 Hurricane season

However, both the GFS and EURO forecasting models are in agreement that a more powerful tropical system “could” develop mid to late next week. While the GFS model has the system tracking towards the Bahama Islands, the EURO model has it tracking south of Cuba. We all saw what happened with Hurricane Dorian’s forecast, so trying to get a good handle where this next system is going to go, especially over a week out, is nearly impossible . So much can change from now until then. But either way, we’ll have to watch this closely, and see what the models say over the next several days. The point here is that both reliable long rang forecasting models, the EURO and GFS, are in agreement, and have been for several days now, that a big storm will develop by mid next week. Where its headed... is still yet to be determined.