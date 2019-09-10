First Alert Weather: The peak of the 2019 hurricane season is today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today we’ll see sunny skies, with a highs topping out in the mid 90′s; (average high is 89). But when you factor in the humidity and the temperature, the Heat Index values, (or Feel Like Temperature), will climb up to 100 degrees... or up to 105-107 in some inland locations. Expect an easterly wind around 5 to 10 mph. And the chance for precipitation is minimal this afternoon. A few showers or storms could develop with the heating of the day, but they should be isolated.
As for tonight, there will be mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions, with lows dropping down into only the mid 70′s; (average low is 75, so right where we should be). We’ll have an east wind around 10 mph, but at times, there could actually be gusts up to 20 mph.
Today is September 10th, the official peak of the hurricane season, and just like temperatures on the rise around the Suncoast today, the tropics are also heating up. Tropical storm Gabrielle is in the northern part of the northern Atlantic basin, but fortunately it’s tracking to the northeast, and away from the United States. So other than shipping interests and a few whales, it won’t bother too many people. There are also a few tropical waves that we’ll need to monitor very closely. One tropical wave will track into Florida over the upcoming weekend, and increase our rain chance to about 50-70%. It won’t develop into an organized system, but it’ll cloud up the skies, and spill out widespread rainfall over the state of Florida on both Saturday and Sunday. And there are two other tropical waves in the northern Atlantic; one in the south central northern Atlantic basin, and the other is a wave that just came off the west coast of Africa.
The EURO and GFS weather forecasting models are two dependable models when it comes to forecasting tropical systems. And both of these models are depicting a strong storm developing sometime mid to late next week, and tracking toward the Bahamas, and potentially into the United States?! There are still several variables to consider, and it’s still many days away from happening, but the fact that two of our reliable forecasting models are in agreement that a storm “could” develop, and track through this area next week, is something we’ll have to keep a close eye on.
In the mean time, have a wonderful Tuesday everyone, and stay cool today!
Meteorologist Josh Stone
