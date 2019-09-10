First Alert Weather: The peak of the 2019 hurricane season is today

Today is September 10th, the official peak of the hurricane season, and just like temperatures on the rise around the Suncoast today, the tropics are also heating up. Tropical storm Gabrielle is in the northern part of the northern Atlantic basin, but fortunately it’s tracking to the northeast, and away from the United States. So other than shipping interests and a few whales, it won’t bother too many people. There are also a few tropical waves that we’ll need to monitor very closely. One tropical wave will track into Florida over the upcoming weekend, and increase our rain chance to about 50-70%. It won’t develop into an organized system, but it’ll cloud up the skies, and spill out widespread rainfall over the state of Florida on both Saturday and Sunday. And there are two other tropical waves in the northern Atlantic; one in the south central northern Atlantic basin, and the other is a wave that just came off the west coast of Africa.