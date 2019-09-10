Alcohol appears to be a factor in crash that killed Sarasota woman and critically injures baby

Florida Highway Patrol says a car driven by David Buncik went through a red light on University Parkway hitting three vehicles that were making a left onto Lockwood Ridge Road from the other direction on University. The 34-year-old ran away on foot but was found and returned. Troopers say Buncik was driving under the influence. Records show he was arrested back in March on drug charges and conditions of his bond were modified in May allowing him to drink alcohol.