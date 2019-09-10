Alcohol appears to be a factor in crash that killed Sarasota woman and critically injures baby

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “I heard like a couple of what appears to be thump, thump,” said Holly Patterson.
That’s what Patterson heard last night while working at the Shell convenience store at the corner of University Parkway and Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota. The four car crash claiming the life of 70-year-old Audrey Kramer and critically injuring who neighbors say is her baby grandson.
“I went with my co-worker and a couple of the customers that were inside and noticed there were a group of cars sitting right around the intersection over there,” said Patterson.
Florida Highway Patrol says a car driven by David Buncik went through a red light on University Parkway hitting three vehicles that were making a left onto Lockwood Ridge Road from the other direction on University. The 34-year-old ran away on foot but was found and returned. Troopers say Buncik was driving under the influence. Records show he was arrested back in March on drug charges and conditions of his bond were modified in May allowing him to drink alcohol.
“All of this could’ve been avoided had our driver made better decisions, planned ahead and then found someone who was not under the influence to drive him,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol.
April Stout is the next door neighbor of Audrey Kramer. The news of her tragic death comes as a shock to her and other neighbors in this tight-knit Sarasota neighborhood.
“It is awkward, it doesn’t feel right it makes everybody in the community a little uneasy,” said Stout.
Buncik is facing numerous charges including DUI Manslaughter, Leaving the Scene with Death and Serious Bodily Injury and several DUI counts with Property Damage.
