Affordable housing to be built in Rosemary District in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Affordable housing is coming to the Downtown Sarasota’s Rosemary District.
The Sarasota Housing Authority received final approval for the ‘Lofts on Lemon’ site plan from the city.
There will be 130 affordable units built on the land off 9th Street between Lemon Avenue and Cohen WAY.
54 of those units will be used for workforce housing for hometown heroes like firefighters, nurses, police and teachers.
The Sarasota Housing Authority’s CEO says he hopes this will help Sarasota County Schools recruit teachers.
“If you’re a teacher and you’re looking at an opening here, a job opening, probably one of the first things you do is look for housing, okay where do I live, and they quickly realize there’s nothing really affordable here for them to rent and so then they don’t come at all so they’re having a tough time recruiting teachers primarily because of the cost of housing here," William Russell, President and CEO of the Sarasota Housing Authority said.
The 32 million dollar project is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2021.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.