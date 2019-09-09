Sarasota County hosting 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is hosting a ‘9-11 Remembrance Ceremony’ this week to honor those who died September 11, 2001.
It’s happening Wednesday, at 9:45 a.m. at Fire Station 16 in Sarasota.
There will also be a moment of silence at the Sarasota County Administration Center.
There will be an extended preview of the events taking place throughout the Suncoast to remember 9-11 on Tuesday on ABC7 at 7:00 p.m.
One of the guests was working at the South Tower when the planes hit and another was one of the firefighters who entered the burning buildings that day.
