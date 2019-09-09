Rhode Island spraying to control mosquito borne illness

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rhode Island health officials are conducting aerial spraying to control the spread of mosquito borne illnesses.
It’s the latest step being taken by the state in an effort to prevent the spread of Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
So far this year, Triple E has been detected four times in Rhode Island and there has been one of West Nile Virus.
“So this is a product that has been used for almost 30 years, its been used in many mosquito control operations around the country and its also the country that’s been used in Massachusetts for their aerial applications this year,” Laura McGowan, spokesperson for Clarke Contractor said.
Department of Environmental Management says the spray being used to try to combat the spread will not harm people.
