Reports say that social media posts may reveal health issues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In Healthsmart, social media attracts people in different ways from those who ‘over-share’ to those who only check in on occasion.
According to one recent study, what we’re sharing on social media platforms can say a lot about our health status, both physically and mentally.
Researchers studied about 20 million words and were able to predict several conditions such as diabetes, anxiety and depression. This is based on what people were posting about.
Doctors say in real life it’s tough to tell what’s really going on with someone by looking at their social media posts, because we’re only getting a snapshot of the whole picture of their live.
“You might see somebody who sounds very isolated and depressed, but maybe they only post when they do,” Joseph Rock, PSYD of the Cleveland Clinic said. “On the other hand, you may see people who only post when they’re feeling good and things are going well for them. So you don’t want to overreact in either direction.”
Doctor Rock says it can be difficult to know who is crying out for help online and who is complaining.
He says if you find other people’s posts to be consuming your thoughts, it might be time to take a break from all social media.
