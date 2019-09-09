New York City suing T-Mobile and accusing company of scamming customers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Big Apple is suing T-Mobile and accusing the company of scamming its customers.
The city claims T-Mobile violated New York’s Consumer Protection Law by allegedly selling used phones as new.
The city also claims T-Mobile has adopted other deceptive practices, including enrolling customers in expensive plans without their consent.
The lawsuit follows a year-long investigation into T-Mobile and its “Metro” stores, alleging the company violated New York City’s Consumer Protection Law thousands of times.
T-Mobile officials say they are taking the allegations “very seriously.”
