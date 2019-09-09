Money saving Monday: How to find the cheapest holiday flights

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -If you're planning on flying somewhere for the holidays, experts say it's time to book your flight now.
According to the website Cheapoair.com, the best time to book winter holiday travel is between the end of August and mid-September.
They say the reason is because there's a low travel demand during that time period, with people back at school and summer vacations being over. Because of that, airlines adjust their prices to make sure they fill the seats on the plane. During this time period you can expect to save about 20% on flights throughout the U.S.
One app that helps track the price of flights is Hopper. It will send the person a notification when the price of a flight has dropped and lays out a timeline of when the best day to buy a flight will be.
Other tips for saving money on flights for the holidays is being flexible with what days to fly in and out. People can also save money if they are flexible with what airport they fly into in an area.
