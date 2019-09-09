‘Microsoft the Musical’ becoming a popular hit on the Internet

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ‘Microsoft the Musical’ is making the rounds on the internet.
The Tony awards-style song and video was made by a group of about 150 Microsoft interns and staff.
It was filmed at Microsoft’s corporate campus in Redmond, Washington over the summer.
The number runs through the history of Microsoft while touching on the company’s mission to ‘empower’ people and organizations to achieve more.
The interns said it took them about eight weeks during their off time to make ‘Microsoft the Musical.’
