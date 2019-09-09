Local practice hosts women’s wellness expo

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A local women’s health clinic hosted a wellness expo on Sunday. It helps raise awareness and teach women to not only take care of themselves on the outside.. But on the inside as well.
Manatee Gynecology was packed with women of all ages for their Modern Woman Wellness Expo. Their goal is to promote women’s health.
“We find problems on annual exams all the time so you may think that nothing may be going on in your bodies, that’s when we have a chance every year to examine you, talk to you, bring up things that you may feel uncomfortable bringing up so that’s our opportunity to find the problems you may be dealing with and fixing them,” said Dr. Kinnari Desai.
According to the CDC, common reproductive concerns are endometriosis, cancers like breast, cervical and ovarian cancers, sexually transmitted diseases and more. Doctors are trying to raise awareness on these concerns in events such as this one.
“I think it’s important that women realize that you have to take time for yourself at least once a year so we can take care of you. It’s better to come see us earlier than later,” she said.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.