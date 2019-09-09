FIRST ALERT WEATHER:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect mostly sunny skies on this Monday, with warm highs in the low 90′s; (average high is 89). But the Heat index, (Feel Like Temperature), will be around 100 degrees.
This afternoon, a few isolated showers and storms could develop inland, and a few of these storms could stray towards the coast. As for winds today, you can expect them to be mostly light and variable, then becoming west-southwest around 5-10 mph this afternoon.
A tropical wave could sweep through Florida later this week, increasing the rain chance over the weekend, but it doesn’t look to develop into an organized tropical system. However, both the GFS and EURO forecasting models are in agreement for another tropical system to develop mid to late next week, and track towards the Bahama islands. A lot can change from now until then, but either way, we’ll have to watch this closely, and see what the models say over the next several days.
Have a fantastic Monday everyone!
Meteorologist Josh Stone
