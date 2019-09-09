FIRST ALERT WEATHER:

A tropical wave could sweep through Florida later this week, increasing the rain chance over the weekend, but it doesn’t look to develop into an organized tropical system. However, both the GFS and EURO forecasting models are in agreement for another tropical system to develop mid to late next week, and track towards the Bahama islands. A lot can change from now until then, but either way, we’ll have to watch this closely, and see what the models say over the next several days.