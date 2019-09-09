Alabama school removes bathroom stall doors to combat vaping

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Alabama school is taking the drastic step of removing the stall doors in some of the boys bathrooms all to keep students from vaping.
The principal at Wilson High School says every day one of the students will sneak off to a bathroom to vape.
He says two weeks ago a student was found passed out in a stall, but some parents are taking issue with the school’s solution.
“Me as a parent, personally I think that’s a little excessive,” Rachel Munsey, a parent said. "I don’t like it. They take their only private place in the school that they can do their business.”
The parents say a better solution would be to have an adult in the hallway or bathroom to make sure no one is vaping.
The principal says the door removals could be temporary as they work to figure out other solutions.
