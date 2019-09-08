26-year-old Bradenton woman killed in fatal crash on Saturday

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 26-year-old Bradenton woman had her life taken in a fatal car crash on Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday on State Road 80 in Hendry County.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash. 26-year-old Francesca Antoine was driving a 2016 Kia Rio and 32-year-old Larry Willis and a six-year-old boy were traveling in a 2005 Caravan.
Willis was driving eastbound on a curve on State Road 80 and Antoine was traveling westbound on State Road 80. According to reports, Willis attempted to pass slower moving traffic in a no passing zone which led to both vehicles swerving toward the north shoulder to avoid a collision, but it didn’t happen.
The front of the Dodge struck the left side of the Kia. The Dodge rotated counterclockwise and came to an uncontrolled stop in the westbound lane of State Road 80. Antoine continued in a northern direction over an embankment and came to an uncontrolled stop off the roadway.
Antoine was pronounced deceased due to her injuries and Willis suffered serious injuries and was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital. The six-year-old boy did not suffer any injuries.
