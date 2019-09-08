Tropical Wave Could Bring Relief

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A Tropical wave in the Atlantic could be a good thing for us bringing some needed rain and a slight cool down towards the end of the week.
As we move into the work week, a high pressure system will build in from the northeast by midweek..
This sets us up for winds moving in from the northeast and we`ll see a gradual increase in moisture as well. This added moisture allows for a return to isolated and scattered mainly afternoon and early evening showers with the best chances over southwest Florida.
Later in the week and into next weekend a tropical wave will move northwest into Florida, but the exact timing and placement of this system varies between the models.
The good news is the rain will come back towards the end of the week and get us back on track for those afternoon and evening showers that we come to expect in September.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90′s and feels like readings will be in the 100′s.
