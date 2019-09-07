Suncoast Quiet While Tropics Get Busy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A weak cold front moved down the state today and brought in some drier air across the Suncoast. This resulted in plenty of sunshine and no rain for the region. High temperatures soared into the 90′s and heat indexes were well into the 100′s. Rather benign conditions are expected again through Sunday with overnight lows in the lower to mid 70s...and highs on Sunday in the lower to mid 90s with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm south of I-4. The tropics are busy with Gabriel and Dorian taking center stage. Neither one of these systems are affecting the US as Dorian heads over Nova Scotia and Gabriel stays well out in the Atlantic. Two new systems have popped up. One near Puerto Rico has a 20% chance of strengthening while another one near the Cape Verde islands is forecast to track west with a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression by midweek.