Some locals concerned over gun show in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - This weekend, The Venice Gun and Knife show will take place at the Venice Community Center. However, some in the community are not welcoming the event to town.
“Background checks is something that we like to see that happen,” said Carol Rescigno, President of Brady Sarasota.
Rescigno works hand-in-hand with local lawmakers and leaders to raise awareness on gun violence prevention.
“It’s a big issue, if you go to a gun store, they will do a background check and hopefully find if there’s anything in your past, you buy your gun, you pay your fee and you go your way. If you go to a gun show you might not pass a background check or you might see a gun you like and you might walk into a parking lot to someone who owns it and sell it to you there, no background check,” she said.
Some local lawmakers are working to take this to Tallahassee, and to the nation’s capital.
“We are trying to make it so no matter who you purchase a gun from, where you purchase the gun, you’re getting a background check,” said State Representative Margaret Good.
ABC7 reached out to some Venice residents about their concerns on this weekend’s gun show, but declined to go on camera. But others say buying a firearm at a gun show is actually safe.
“There’s a rule that you can’t have a loaded firearm in there, so they check everyone at the door, they have to unload every firearm, they put zip ties, there’s usually security there obviously, there’s law enforcement there, you don’t have criminals or felons wandering around because that’s the last place you want to be seen,” said lawyer Jeff Young.
And as for concerns...
“If you buy a gun at the gun show from a dealer you have to go through a background check. If you buy it from a private person you don’t have to go throuh a background check but that can happen anywhere,” he said.
ABC7 reached out to the event’s promoters regarding security, but they declined to comment. They did, however, say this was the first time they host their gun and knife show in Venice.
