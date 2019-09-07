Permanent solution to complaints of speeding coming to one neighborhood

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Homeowners in a Manatee County neighborhood say they are tired of drivers speeding through their community.
So many took their concerns to county leaders.
The road between 59th Street and 64th Street has had can often see constant traffic.
People who live along Riverview Boulevard getting these temporary speed bumps.
They’re not going anywhere anytime soon, the county plans to put permanent ones in the neighborhood.
For almost 90 days speed bumps have been a temporary fix to speeding.
According to Manatee County close to 70 percent of the homeowners were in support of a solution to cut down on speeding.
The other 30 percent say they don’t see the need for them.
“They’re a pain, they’re not necessary and the speeding is not that bad,” says resident Glenn Murdock.
Still with a few homeowners not agreeing with the change in their neighborhood the temporary speed bumps will become permanent in September.
"It’s just wear and tear on your vehicle and it slows you down especially if you have a boat and then you’ve got to bounce your boat around:, says Murdock.
Complaints started back in February to find a solution to speeding.
The county installed three in the neighborhood back in June.
After 90 days which the county is coming up on, those bumps will be installed for long term use.
