High visibility grant awarded to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The efforts to make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists in Sarasota just received a financial boost.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced a grant has been awarded to the department to increase safety.
The grant is called the ‘high visibility enforcement initiative.’
There is no word yet on how much the grant was for.
With the new grant, deputies will focus on specific areas of concern within the county and highlight efforts to increase awareness and compliance of traffic laws.
“We just want people to be aware, safety doesn’t happen by accident in the moment,” Lt. Don Kennard of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sarasota County ranks in the top 25 counties in Florida for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.
