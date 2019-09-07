Convicted felon busted with loaded guns and fentanyl during traffic stop in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff deputies finding two loaded guns including a Glock 23, ammunition and more than four grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop yesterday afternoon. Convicted felon Johnny Ordaz busted in the 3200 block of 3rd Street West, just a stone’s throw away from the sheriff’s office in Bradenton.
“It’s good when we can make a significant arrest, get the drugs and confiscate some weapons from somebody who has no business having those weapons,” said Randy Warren, spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
It’s not known what the loaded weapons were going to be used for, but the sheriff’s office says drugs and guns go hand in hand and Ordaz somehow got the guns illegally. Pamela and Tom Smith live in the DeSoto Square Villas right next to the street where Ordaz was busted.
“The caliber weapon that he had would’ve come right through the gate here, right on through the house,” said Tom Smith. "It’s not safe being close to people with those kinds of weapons and that kind of ammunition.
Ordaz is on federal probation for a previous firearms charge.
The Smiths and other neighbors are happy to hear that a criminal like him is back in jail and they say hopefully back in a prison for a very long time.
“It’s concerning because it indicates to me that there are no laws or measures in place to prohibit him from acquiring the weapons, acquiring the ammunition and I think something needs to be done,” said Pamela Fernandez-Smith.
Ordaz is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and trafficking in fentanyl. He remains behind bars.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.