Bradenton restaurant raises money for local charities

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton restaurant is lending a helping hand to several local charities.
Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille on Riverfront Boulevard in Bradenton kicked off it’s round up charity program.
Guests round up their lunch or dinner check to the nearest dollar or donate any amount they wish for local charities.
The restaurant plans to support 12 organizations until the end of the year.
On Friday, the program kicked off with raising money for Pace Center for Girls.
“They’ll be letting the community know all of the ways that we help girls,” Christi Haley, Projects Manager for the Pace Center for Girls said. “Funds raised from this activity will go directly to our girls. It’ll help us with some special events for our girls and school supplies.”
“We launched at 11 o’clock when we opened this morning and I’ve already had about a dozen donations,” Liz Fridenberg, General Manager of Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille said.
The chosen charities will cover organizations that help children, animals, veterans, the homeless and small family farmers.
