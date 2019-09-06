22-year-old Sarasota woman wins more than $800,000 from scratch-off ticket

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Sarasota woman is more than $800,000 richer after winning on a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Kylee Davis claimed the top prize in the $1,000 A Week for Life game this week. She decided to get her winnings all at once in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $810,000.
Davis bought her ticket from Swift Shell on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota. The store owner will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Congratulations!
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.