Woman who struck and killed 9-year-old Sarasota boy with her pickup truck receives her punishment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A memorial sits at the intersection of Webber Street and Nodosa Drive in Sarasota. That’s where Roman Miller was struck and killed by a vehicle. Today the woman responsible for his death received her punishment.
Charity Lamb will lose her license for six months, pay a $1000 fine and go to 12 hours of traffic school. The 25-year-old hit Roman Miller with her pickup truck in May killing him. The nine-year-old was riding his bicycle to school with his sister.
“The hardest part is every once in awhile I’ll see something that reminds me of him and like now I start choking up and I miss him,” said Terry Miller.
Miller tells us the judge went too easy on Lamb saying her punishment should’ve been much greater because she has a history of traffic citations.
“It should’ve been a few years suspension, and time in jail because of her background,” said Miller.
Miller says he remembers the good times when he and his grandson would do metal detecting at the beach. Miller even took in Roman’s dog Blue after he died. Now the entire family is left with just memories of a life cut way too short.
“Him being the kind young man that he was, he was always helpful with his friends," said Miller. "Many of his friends I’ve talked to, they all say how much of a helper he was and how thoughtful he was.”
The Miller’s have filed a lawsuit against Charity Lamb. Also, people continue to post messages and pictures on the Roman Miller Remembrance Facebook page.
