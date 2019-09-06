WATCH: Manatee County Sheriff’s helicopter spots man allegedly trying to break into cars, ends in arrest

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The sheriff’s office says their helicopter managed to put an end to a burglary spree in the Mirror Lakes Condominium Complex on 59th Avenue West.
Around 1am Friday, the helicopter pilot says he spotted 21-year-old Dylan Watson entering a vehicle and then going to several others to try their door handles. Deputies, including a K9 officer, responded to the scene and set up a perimeter before moving in.
When deputies went to arrest Watson, they say he took off running but was quickly caught. The sheriff’s office says Watson burglarized six vehicles and tried to burglarize 35 others.
According to the sheriff’s office, Watson confessed and also admitted burglarizing two other vehicles.
Watson is charged with eight vehicle burglaries, thirty-five attempted vehicle burglaries, and two counts of trespassing on school grounds.
