Rotary Club of Englewood collecting supplies for hurricane victims

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Rotary Club of Englewood is at work to collect supplies and items needed for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
They plan to send the items to the most impacted areas of the Bahamas.
“We’re asking people in the community to come together to bring us toiletries, towels, blankets, clothes, food, medical supplies. Anything that you can think of that you want to donate as well as money, please bring it down here to the Chamber of Commerce,” said Rotary Club of Englewood President Blair Milliken.
The group plans to send out items collected in 20 foot shipping containers delivered by ships. They will be sent out as early as next week.
"We know those people. They’re fellow Rotarians. In fact, the President of the International Rotary group Barry Rassin lives in the Bahamas. That’s his home. So we know those people closely and we feel a real connection to them and want to help out.
Items can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Englewood Chamber of Commerce
- Phillips Landscaping located at 6900 San Casa Blvd., Building 1, Unit 1. Donations can be dropped off Monday- Friday 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Monetary donations are also being accepted.
