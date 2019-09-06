Police looking for woman who stole $300 worth of razor blades from Publix in Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Who is this woman you see in the video stealing $300 worth of razor blades from Publix? Venice Police are asking for your help.
On August 23 around 6:40pm, the woman seen in the video stole the razors blade from a Publix on East Venice Avenue. Police believe that same day she did the same thing at another Venice in Publix.
She may have left in a black SUV.
If you recognize her, contact detectives at 941-882-7588 or you can make an anonymous tips that may lead to a cash reward call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.