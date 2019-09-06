Local non-profit kicks off fundraiser at Lakewood Ranch to help cancer patients

Mrs. Harrigan who was diagnosed with breast cancer several years ago and who also went through a double mastectomy realized that a local connection is really necessary for people who are going through this tough time. Not only does the patient needs support but the entire family as well. A lot of money goes toward research and admisistration with the large national orginizations which is great, but her idea is to help the people right now with the more pratical things a family needs when their loved one is going through this dreadful process.