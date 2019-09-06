Hurricane Dorian’s Devastation in The Bahamas Hits Home For Englewood Family and Restaurant Managers

Cherie Sawyer and her husband, Kevin, grew up in the Abaco Islands, and raised their child there until a few years ago. They now are the restaurant managers at Snook’s Bayside Grill & Marina. Like most of us, were in shock at the fact that Hurricane Dorian pounded the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas for close to 48 hours -knowing that their home and family members in Green Turtle Cay were having to withstand 185 mph winds and 23 feet of storm surge.