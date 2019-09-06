First Alert Weather - Hot Weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s going to be a hot weekend on the Suncoast. Expect lots of sunshine this weekend with a few cloudy periods developing for Sunday. The high for Saturday will be 91 and 92 for Sunday. Winds will be lighter. Overnight lows will return to more seasonal values coming in around 76 degrees. This coming week temperatures will remain hot in the low to mid-nineties. There will be a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the week.