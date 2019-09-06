First Alert Weather: Another Heat Advisory day on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A Heat Advisory in effect for the afternoon between noon and 6 pm. The combination of the high humidity and the warm temperatures will bring the "feels like" temperatures up to about 108 degrees to 112 degrees. Remember that the heat index is computed for how a person standing in the shade during the heat of the day may feel. In the sun the temperatures might feel 10-15 degrees warmer. It is important to stay hydrated and try to limit exposure to the hottest parts of the afternoon. Dry air remains in place the chance for showers remains very low.