Deputies: Two guns, fentanyl located during Bradenton traffic stop

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A man on federal probation for a firearms charge has been arrested by the sheriff’s office who say he had two firearms and fentanyl in his car.
On Thursday, deputies pulled 30-year-old Johnny Ordaz over on the 3200 block of 3rd Street West in Bradenton and say they were able to see a Glock 23 in plain view next to the driver's seat.
Deputies say the gun contained 31 rounds. Inside the vehicle they say they found a bag of fentanyl, a backpack with a Kel-Tec PLR-16 loaded with 27 rounds, several boxes of ammo and a bulletproof jacket.
Ordaz was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon and Trafficking in Fentanyl.
