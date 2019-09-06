City of Sarasota to training sessions on new bid solicitation program

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota will be transitioning to a new bid solicitation program that will help improve the procurement for the ‘Purchasing Division’ and any vendors who do business with the City.
The division will make the switch from DemandStar starting on October 1 and will move over to BidSync. Vendors can register for BidSync online for free. Existing BidSync users can simply just add the City of Sarasota to their notification group.
There will be four scheduled training and registration sessions around the community to assist vendors in signing up in the new system. This will also include an instructional session on the city’s procurement process. All of those in attendance can visit any time during the sessions and no registration is required.
Sessions will be held on the following dates and at the following locations:
- Tuesday, Sept. 10 – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St.
- Tuesday, Sept. 24 – Noon to 8 p.m. in Room 112 at City Hall, 1565 1st St.
- Saturday, Sept. 28 – 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Office of Economic Development, 1782 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
- Thursday, Oct. 10 – 8 a.m. to noon at the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, 1945 Fruitville Road
For more information contact the Purchasing General Manager at 941-926-6448.
