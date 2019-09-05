37-year-old Florida man arrested after allegedly stealing Uber driver’s vehicle and leaving driver on the interstate

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 37-year-old-man has been arrested after he allegedly stole his Uber driver’s vehicle in Charlotte County on Wednesday evening. Andrew Sullivan was located near the vehicle in Manatee County shortly after the driver reported the theft to Charlotte County deputies.
Charlotte County deputies responded to I-75 near Exit 64 around 6:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from the victim. Deputies that the victim said he picked Sullivan from a treatment center in Fort Myers with the intention of driving him to treatment center in Plant City.
Deputies say that the victim said that Sullivan indicated he was going to be sick which caused him to pull over on the interstate. According to reports, during the time that Sullivan was getting sick on the side of the road, the driver stepped out of the vehicle to check on him and help him back in the car.
Deputies say that the victim then placed Sullivan in the back seat of his vehicle and then walked back to the driver’s door. During the that time, deputies say that Sullivan jumped to the front seat and drove away in the vehicle and left the Uber driver stranded on the interstate.
The Uber driver was able to flag down a passing driver and obtain a ride to Exit 170 and he also called 911 to report the incident.
Charlotte County deputies then alerted surrounding agencies of the stolen vehicle and provided the description of Sullivan. Deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle, undamged at the intersection of I-75 and State Road 64 and Sullivan was also nearby.
He was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.
