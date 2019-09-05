14-year-old boy arrested after allegedly stealing car at a Wawa gas pump

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies have taken a 14-year-old boy into custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle at a gas pump at the Wawa Convenience Store at the 2500 block of Cortez Road West.
Deputies say that shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday the victim pulled up to a gas pump at the Wawa and left the keys in the car with the engine running while he entered the store.
According to reports, when he exited from the store he noticed someone was in the process of driving the car out of the parking lot and reported the vehicle stolen to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office around 10:15 p.m. that same night.
Deputies say that about 50 minutes later a deputy was notified that she was behind the stolen car leaving the Holiday Heights neighborhood.
Law enforcement vehicles were able to get behind the vehicle while the watch unit helicopter was leaving headquarters. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. 301 and 53rd Avenue East once the helicopter and K9 unit were in place.
The suspect failed to stop the stolen vehicle and drove west on 53rd Avenue East. Law enforcement vehicles backed off the pursuit at the 5000 block of 15th Street East once officers in the helicopter called out the actions of the vehicle.
The suspect later parked the car at the 600 block of 21st Street East and started running away on foot. He placed hands in the air and commands to get down on the ground when he saw responding deputies.
He was arrested and placed into the Manatee County Jail and is being charged with theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude and driving without a license.
