WATCH: 14-year-old boy arrested after allegedly stealing car in Bradenton, fleeing from deputies

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested after the sheriff’s office says he stole a car from a gas pump and then fled from deputies.
Authorities say a man pulled into the Wawa on Cortez Road West around 10pm on Tuesday and left his car running at the gas pump while he went into the store. When he got out, the sheriff’s office says he saw his car being driven away by a teenager.
The victim called 911 and reported the vehicle stolen.
Around an hour later, a deputy spotted the car leaving the Holiday Heights neighborhood. The sheriff’s office waited to get other units in place before trying to pull the driver over at US 301 and 53rd Avenue East.
But the driver didn’t stop, according to the sheriff’s office. After pursuing the car for less than a minute, deputies backed off and the sheriff’s office helicopter took over.
The helicopter pilot tracked the car to 21st Street East, where the driver parked it and took off running. Deputies swarmed in, taking the 14-year-old into custody.
The teen was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude and driving without a license and taken to the Manatee Juvenile Detention Center.
