Walgreens the latest retailer to ask customers to not openly carry guns in their stores

(CNN) - Walgreens has joined the growing number of retailers asking customers to not openly carry weapons in stores.
Walmart and Kroger announced similar policies this week.
The request follows increasing pressure on businesses to take action to ward off potential massacres at stores and workplaces.
“We support the efforts of individuals and groups working to prevent gun violence, and continually review our policies and procedures to ensure our stores remain a safe environment,” CVS said in a statement.
There have been several mass shootings in recent weeks, including one inside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
