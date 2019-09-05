Two people arrested in Sarasota for trafficking in methamphetamine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people who reside in Sarasota after a search warrant revealed trafficking amounts of methamphetamine.
40-year-old Gilbert Langford and 57-year-old Tamara Poole have both been charged on a felony count of trafficking in methamphetamine. Poole was charged for more than 200 grams.
Detectives began their investigation in August after receiving information that Langford was allegedly selling meth from an RV parked at a residence at the 1800 block of Bayonne Street.
According to reports, detectives went undercover by making a transaction with Langford and received more than 16 grams of meth which is a trafficking amount. Deputies say that a confidential source referred to as “CS” arranged to purchase a trafficking amount of meth.
CS was provided with $500 in U.S. currency and met with a man who introduced himself as “Larry." In the presence of CS, “Larry” weighed out an amount of suspected meth and then provided it to C.S. in exchange for the $500.
A search warrant was issued on Wednesday at the address belong to Poole. Deputies say that more than 27 grams of meth was recovered in Langford’s RV and inside Poole’s home along with an additional 432 grams of the drug were found inside Poole’s purse.
They were arrested and they are both being held at the Sarasota County Jail.
